Basson prioritises school work after stunning debut for the Lions

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The DP World Lions' 18-year-old JJ Basson picked up 11/99 on his First Class debut against Boland at the Wanderers.

After completing a debut, anyone who watched will not quickly forget: JJ Basson had a ball strapped to his head as part of the DP World Lions’ post-match fines meeting, where his bowling was celebrated.

“The skill and composure that you’ve shown throughout the game is something really outstanding and rare,” said the Lions’ bowling coach Allan Donald, during a more serious portion of the post-match meeting.

As he did for the days leading up to last week’s opening First Class Series match against Boland, and for most of the time playing it, Basson listened intently.

His performance, in which he finished with 11/99, the best figures for a Lions bowler on First Class debut, has immediately put the 18-year-old in the spotlight.

“Games like today won’t always happen. But as long as I keep my head down and focus on the controllables, the things I need to do, then any outside noise is just noise. Whatever the team needs is the priority,” said Basson.

The problem is there will be a lot of noise, and Basson and those close to him are going to have to work bloody hard to block it out.

In the short term, that is crucial, because Basson has to tackle something more important than bowling fast.

He starts his matric prelims this week at Hoërskool Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp and in preparation for that, Basson brought his schoolbooks to the Wanderers.

“I was studying a bit when we batted. I’m currently busy with prelims. It’s part of the journey. I’m finishing up school now and after these next few months, it will be cricket full time.”

JJ Basson - 10 WICKETS ON DEBUT!!



7/62 and 3/15.... 10/81 Match Figures... SO FAR!



He is so good, you have to say his name Twice!!



Remember, he is going to school tomorrow lmao!@DPWorldLions @DomesticCSA pic.twitter.com/4DpHc1Z2xb — Bhubesi🦁👑 (@MpenduloTweets) September 13, 2026

Basson admitted to nerves at the start of his first spell. His length was too short and he was lucky to get the first wicket, of Boland opener Blayde Capell, who edged the ball onto his stumps.

Thereafter, however, Basson looked liberated. He took two balls to dismiss Gavin Kaplan, last season’s leading run-scorer in the First Class competition, with a ball that angled across the right-hander and was edged to second slip.

Then he switched from the Golf Course to the Corlett Drive End, from which he produced the spell that had viewers ― including Donald ― purring.

None of Boland’s right-handers looked comfortable with the ball angled across them and then there was the delivery which befuddled the experienced Neil Brand, who is starting his eighth season of First Class cricket and has captained the Proteas in two Tests.

It swung late, breached Brand’s defence and sent the stumps flying.

“Through the gate, stumps flying … I think that’s just beautiful for a bowler. I love to see it. Hopefully there will be many more wickets similar to that,” Basson smiled.

He dismissed Kaplan for another duck in the second innings with a similar delivery and did the same to Brand, whose pads blocked the ball’s path to the stumps.

“It’s always nice to get those big dogs out.”

Although he draws inspiration from watching videos of Donald, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and James Anderson, it’s not surprising that Basson cites Australian quick Mitchell Starc as his favourite fast bowler.

Their actions are similar and Basson said he’s watched many videos of Starc, even noting things not associated with bowling.

“I idolise the guy. Every time I see social media or something about him, I watch to see if I can learn something from his game.”

“I’m not trying to be the next Mitchell Starc. It’s definitely an honour to be put in the same sentence as him, but I’m trying to be the first JJ Basson.”

With Donald on call, there is a lot to learn from someone who has seen and done it all as a fast bowler.

“It’s an honour to be respected in his eyes. He’s seen a lot of bowlers. I’m trying to do what I do best, to take the confidence out of this game and replicate it in the next one, just trying to be me, and keep going.”

Having bowled nearly 30 overs in his First Class debut and leading a Lions attack, which featured two other debutants because it was missing its senior core, Basson certainly took a major step in garnering attention.

But he was clear about what’s tougher between schoolwork and cricket.

“Definitely matric, that’s hard. Cricket’s fun.” - TimesLIVE