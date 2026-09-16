Meso makes her mark alongside skipper

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Proteas star Karabo Meso was still trying to take in the significance of her maiden T20I half-century when the reality of the moment began to sink in.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s breakthrough came in emphatic company as she combined with Laura Wolvaardt for an unbroken 173-run second-wicket partnership, allowing the Proteas to post 200/1 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Wolvaardt produced the innings of the afternoon, smashing a career-best 126 not out from just 62 balls, while Meso provided the calm and composure at the other end to register her first T20I fifty.

Meso’s 50 came from 51 balls and included five fours and a six, but the importance of the innings extended beyond the milestone itself.

“It’s all surreal. Whenever I think about it, I get goosebumps,” Meso said after her unbeaten 50 helped SA to an emphatic 80-run victory over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

After spending much of the past year working on her batting and putting pressure on herself to deliver, the 18-year-old felt she finally managed to let the game come naturally.

“I’ve been working on my batting for the past year, you know, like it feels really special that all the hard work I’m putting in is just showing in the middle,” she said.

“Today was just being myself, just playing cricket, watching the ball and hitting the ball.”

Wolvaardt had endured a difficult start to the series, but exploded into form on Tuesday, reaching her fourth T20I century and setting a new South African record for the highest individual score in the format.

For Meso, batting alongside the Proteas captain was less about trying to match her tempo and more about trusting the partnership.

“It’s always nice to bat with Laura, even in the nets, even in the past series, the Ireland series and back home,” she said.

Meso also revealed the simple message Wolvaardt passed on during their partnership — there was no need to force the innings.

“She just said, you shouldn’t try hard. She also wanted to have a good innings, and she really did have a good innings.”

The teenager’s memorable day was interrupted later when she injured herself while fielding, forcing her to leave the field for the remainder of Zimbabwe’s chase.

Her availability for the final two matches of the series is now uncertain, with CSA still to announce whether she will be fit to continue.

It was a significant step for a young upstart still finding her feet at senior international level, particularly after returning to the side for this tour.

Meso, though, insisted that she was feeling fine despite the pain, and her immediate focus remained on what she could offer the team.

“I wouldn’t mind batting three, four, five, 10 for the team. It’s just me being myself, contributing for the team,” she said.

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