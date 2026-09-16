Rain, runners and the challenge facing organisers

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The result of any sporting encounter is governed by numerous issues, and if the action is outdoors, then obviously one of the most critical factors is the weather.

In running, it is often suggested that it is “only weather” and that too much emphasis is placed on it.

That may well be the case from a personal point of view, but when running on the roads it is quite critical, with the numbers taking part determining safety issues.

Running a 10km road race in rain as opposed to a half-marathon or a marathon is different, and we have seen how the Two Oceans 56km ultra was cancelled on the morning of the race two years ago, leaving thousands stranded in Cape Town.

Imagine the effect of the close-to-90km Comrades Marathon having the “plug pulled” the day before, or on race day, with 28,000 runners and their entourages in limbo.

At smaller club races with participants mostly close to home, it is more manageable, and disaster management has stepped in at races, much to the dismay of runners, while other events have gone ahead.

Last weekend was hectic, but manageable and at the time of writing, more heavy rains on an already soaked city are predicted for Wednesday in the early afternoon, through Thursday, insistently, Friday afternoon, a good deal more, and Saturday through until early on Sunday when the sixth running of the Pumpkins 10km race is scheduled.

It is a race that is growing substantially.

Loving the rain as I do, given all the mostly good effects it brings to gardens and farms, not to mention the adventure and fun associated thereto, it seems simple to go ahead, but, of course, it is not always so.

The most critical aspect of race organisation, other than the safety issues, is the publication of reliable results. Hundreds, often thousands, depend on a speedy delivery of their race result.

In days not so long ago, results were all produced manually with sticky labels and small plastic bank bags containing a runner’s details, attached to a pair of running shorts.

They were then removed and stuck to a results sheet and sent through to officials who would see to the capturing of the details on computers. Even at SA Championship races this was the norm.

Today the appointment of a results company to handle such and produce accurate results is essential to a professionally organised race.

The media rely heavily on such results to produce stories for their readers, listeners and others. A journalist can have results at their fingertips while the race is still unfolding.

Unless something goes awry.

The Comrades Marathon has been using Finish Time, as have the Two Oceans and the Cape Town Cycle Tour, all to good effect.

Locally, the Surfers Challenge, one of the largest events, and all the Real Gijimas races, of which there are numerous, also choose Finish Time.

Considering the Surfers includes two river crossings, a reliable results partner is essential.

Meanwhile, the majority of well-organised club races are serviced by Mobi Elite Race Results, also an efficient sports company, ensuring organisers, runners and interested parties can pick up results online or in the morning press or radio.

Without such support and the ever-increasing size of race fields, same-day prize-giving functions rely on the professionals and members of the media are no longer expected to rely on handwritten results delivered, often by hand, to their headquarters.

The race calendar from here on becomes ever busier, with some races on a Saturday, and others on a more relaxed Sunday.

Next weekend, the Great Kei Marathon and half-marathon are being presented by Original Mambas down Kei Mouth way.

It offers one of the most beautiful backdrops as it runs down from the N2 to the Indian Ocean and the village of Kei Mouth, offering a sting in the tail up to the Kei Mouth Country Club and its splendid view of the Indian Ocean, rock formations, the Great Kei River Mouth and the magnificence of the Wild Coast.

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