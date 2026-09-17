MTN 8 legends Linda Mntambo and Lehlohonolo Majoro back Pirates in final

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MTN8 ambassadors and legends Lehlohonolo Majoro, left, and Linda Mntambo visited The Herald's new premises in Fairview, Gqeberha, on Wednesday as part of the MTN8 Trophy Tour

MTN8 legends Linda Mntambo and Lehlohonolo Majoro are both backing MTN 8 defending champs, Orlando Pirates, to lift the knockout trophy for the fifth consecutive time this season when they play Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

Mntambo and Majoro spoke to the Herald during the MTN 8’s nationwide trophy tour in Gqeberha this week.

The Soweto giants edged Durban City with a hard-fought 2–1 victory after extra time in the quarter-finals to meet Sekhukhune in the two-legged semi-final.

Pirates dominated Sekhukhune United to advance 4–0 on aggregate, keeping their hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Sundowns secured their spot in the semifinals by beating Polokwane City 3-2 in their quarterfinal to meet Golden Arrows in the semis.

The Brazilians beat Arrows 3-3 on aggregate (away goal rule) and booked themselves a spot in the final of the competition.

The cup final pits them against the defending champions, Pirates, who are chasing a historic fifth consecutive MTN 8 crown.

The winners of this showdown will walk away with a R10 million grand prize.

The final is scheduled for October 10 and the venue has not yet been announced.

“Pirates have won the trophy four consecutive times, and Sundowns hasn’t had a good run with the MTN 8,” Majoro said.

“So, this is the opportunity for them to dethrone Pirates at the top. It’s going to be an exciting one, but what is a final without goals? So I am expecting goals.

“We are sitting on R460,000 towards charity. Last year it was R500,000, so we are two goals short.

“I want to see how deep MTN’s pockets are. If we can jump over half a million, the dream will be fulfilled.

“My score prediction is 3-1 to Pirates,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates striker."

Mntambo predicted a 2-1 win for the competition’s defending champs.

Asked which teams stood out for him in the competition this season, the former Chippa United, Pirates and Sekhukhune United player said: “I think one of the most exciting games that I watched throughout the tournament was Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu.

“Those were two teams that I had randomly drawn as an MTN 8 legend.

“Under the legacy programme at MTN, we have something (competition) that we call ‘The Last Legend Standing’.

“So, if Sekhukhune or AmaZulu had gone to the final and won, I would get R100,000 to donate to a charity of my choice.

“And under the same legacy program, there are what we can call goals for charity, and in that game there were seven goals scored, but six were scored during regulation time.

“So, R120,000 is going towards communities and charities.

“That’s what makes that game special for me, not taking away from the games that were played,” he said.

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