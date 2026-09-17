Pumpkins AC celebrate six years within the Border running commmunity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pumpkins AC is a lively member of the Borders running community and has shown great enthusiasm for fitness, growth, and improving road running in particular.

On Sunday morning, an expected 600-plus runners are set to race the sixth annual Friends of Pumpkins 10km in some of the most idyllic parts of Buffalo City, as depicted by their “poster girl”, who calls it friendly and scenic. There is also a 5km fun run to enjoy.

The club’s race started out as a 15km event, which was won twice by Bulelani Mgubo, then with Brac.

In 2024, when the event was re-packaged and re-launched as a 10km, Lithobe Menzeleleli of Ikhamva AC in Nelson Mandela Bay won in a fast 29:00. Menzeleleli is an old boy of Gonubie High School and has run nationally for Eastern Province.

Second was Sinethemba Jilingisi in 29:32, and third was Malixole Kalideni of Old Selbornians in 30:31.

Andrea Ranger and Cindy Nel, both of Easy Equities Born2Run, were first and second in the women’s race in 39:24 and 41:47 respectively. They are both regulars at runs throughout the province.

The above times have been the fastest recorded at the event and are ones that athletes will chase if race records are on their minds.

The fastest runners can generally manage such tasks on their own, or by chasing a runner they know they might be able to catch and beat.

However, on the subject of chasing times, the up-and-coming runners, or those who have shown promise but not quite made it yet, Pumpkins have arranged for pacemakers to lead them through to specific goals along the route and a time that will satisfy their goals at the finish.

The course overlooks the majestic expanse of the Indian Ocean from The Buffalo Club, on Buffalo Park Drive.

The Dube brothers will not be making music, but will be setting a good pace to ensure a sub-five minutes per kilometre for a finish time of under 50 minutes. Their team slogan says “One Target, One Dream, Sub 50.”

Those looking to record under one hour have Dr Anele and Cwai leading them with the slogan, “One hour. One goal, one strong finish.”

Those going for a sub-70 have the duo of Siya and Siya to guide them. One Siya is from Hollywood AC and the other from Nedbank. They say it is a simple case of " One Goal, One Pace, One Win.

Often the most sought-after “bus” is known as sub Halala. The driver is the jovial Chuma of Real Gijimas.

The race starts at 6.30am from the Buffalo Club, heads down to the circle at the bottom of Buffalo Park Drive, where it turns right and heads past the Garden Court Holiday Inn and turns right again in the direction of the Esplanade, but first runs in front of the Spar, Virgin Active and on to the Wimpy, where they head back in the direction of the first of two climbs up Bunkers Hill, incorporating another elevation to The Drive.

Flat and fast for a while, the route is downhill until it meets the final 1km climb up to a welcoming Buffalo Club.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch