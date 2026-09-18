KuGompo City duo reunite for SA U20 Cosafa Cup title defence

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Lakham Gqongo, left, and Ukhonaye Magele during their days in KuGompo City. The two have been selected for the SA U20 for the Cosafa Cup.

The KuGompo City football fraternity could see its sons Ukhonaye Magele and Lakham Gqongo reunited when they line up together in the defence for the SA U20 men’s national team.

The two were on Wednesday named in head coach Raymond Mdaka’s final 23-man squad to take part in the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations Cosafa qualifiers in Mozambique from Friday until September 27.

The products of Safa Buffalo City region development structures made the cut from Mdaka’s recent prelim squad and on Thursday made a short trip to neighbouring Mozambique.

It is the first time Magele, from NU9 in Mdantsane, will be wearing the national regalia following a string of good performances for the University of Johannesburg.

Gqongo from Duncan Village, who now plies his trade for TS Galaxy, has been part of the setup, notably in the Fifa qualifiers team.

The two have lined up together before in the Gompo LFA; and then they joined the TS Galaxy development structure together before their paths separated.

They hope to get a chance for a reunion in the Amajita team on the big stage.

The SA U20 are the defending champions of the regional tournament after claiming the title in the last two editions.

They will be looking to be among the top two nations in Mozambique to secure their tickets to the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Ghana in 2027.

The semifinalists in the continental competition will qualify for the Fifa U20 Men’s World Cup set to be staged in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan next year.

“Football is always about pressure, and if we’re going to the competition as nobodies like we did last year, then you will take advantage and say we will see what happens on the field,” Mdaka said.

“But anyone who has been put in our group will prepare thoroughly, so it’s a challenge on its own.

“And also, at the same time, it would be good for us to go there and defend what we achieved previously, which is a big challenge, but other than that, we just have to fight with what we have.”

Amajita have been drawn in Group B against Eswatini, Angola and Lesotho.

The reigning champions kickstart their title defence in Mozambique with a clash against Lesotho on Saturday and will then tackle Angola two days later on Monday.

This will be followed by the last group stage match against Eswatini. — Additional reporting Safa

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