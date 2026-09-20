Brighton defeat a ‘big lesson’ against complacency for Arsenal, says Arteta

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Brighton's Chema Andres celebrates scoring the team's third goal against Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on Saturday

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Saturday was a big lesson for the defending Premier League champions after they were beaten for the first time this season.

Brighton dominated from the off at the Amex Stadium and punched holes in Arsenal’s normally resolute defence thanks to long-range strikes from Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas before half-time.

Chema Andres rose highest to head in a third from a corner early in the second period as Arsenal lost by more than two goals for the first time in over three years.

“Extremely disappointed. First of all I think we have to congratulate Brighton for the victory, I think they deserve it,” Arteta said.

“I think they were the better team. From our side there were certain basics that you need to accomplish in football, especially in the Premier League, that we were very far from.”

The Gunners have been tipped to cruise to the title after ending their 22-year wait to be crowned champions of England last season.

Arsenal started the campaign in ominous fashion, winning all seven games before Saturday in all competitions.

But Arteta said defeat served a timely reminder ahead of a three-week international break of how tough the season will be.

“It’s a big lesson for us,” the Spaniard said.

“That’s not going to take away what the team has done and the boys have done in the last six or seven weeks since coming back from the World Cup.

“With 18 players coming back, what we’ve done and the way we’ve competed and the amount of games we’ve won has been remarkable.

“But this is a big lesson for all of us to understand what it takes to win at this level.”

• Meanwhile, the end to Tottenham’s Premier League goal drought came too late as Aston Villa won 3-2 in north London on Saturday to compound a miserable start for Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

Without a league win this season, Tottenham are off to their worst start in the Premier League era and only netted their first goals of the campaign after the visitors had surged into a 3-0 lead.

Villa had also struggled for goals themselves since the side that won the Europa League last season was torn apart during the transfer window.

But new signings Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson struck either side of half-time before Emi Buendia’s wonder strike to give Unai Emery’s new-look team their first league win.

Even Tottenham’s first late consolation needed the aid of a Villa deflection when Conor Gallagher’s effort went in off Matty Cash before Jan Paul van Hecke headed home in stoppage time.

Spurs splashed out more than £300m (R6.5bn) on new players to try and avoid a repeat of the battle for survival they endured last season.

Yet there remains little return on that investment.

“I want to say that we played well in the first half, we didn’t score, but we are too fragile,” De Zerbi said.

“The moment when we have to defend, we have to defend compact. The leaders have to be leaders and to lead the team.”

Spurs now must stew on another defeat for a three-week international break while rooted in the relegation zone.

Villa, by contrast, will hope victory can prove the catalyst to storm up the table as they did last season.

Emery’s men failed to win any of their first five league games a year ago, but ultimately finished fourth.

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