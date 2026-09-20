Czechs beat US to qualify for Davis Cup finals

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Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic competes against the USA's Learner Tien in the second round of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifier at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday

Jiri Lehecka downed Learner Tien in a deciding rubber on Saturday as the Czech Republic stunned the United States 3-2 in Davis Cup qualifying for a second straight year, while South Korea reached the last eight for the first time.

The Czechs knocked out the Americans at the same second qualifying round stage in a decider at Delray Beach a year ago, when Jakub Mensik beat Frances Tiafoe to secure a surprise victory.

Tomas Berdych’s men repeated the feat in similarly dramatic fashion, to the delight of a raucous home crowd in Prague, as Lehecka clinched a 6-3, 7-5 win over world number 13 Tien.

The USA are record 32-time winners of the competition but their wait for a first title since 2007 goes on.

The Czechs advance to the November eight-team finals in Bologna, where hosts Italy will bid for a fourth straight title.

“The wins in Davis Cup are always a little bit different because this is a team competition,” Lehecka said.

After starting the day locked at 1-1, the USA nudged ahead as Christian Harrison and Austin Krajicek saved four match points to outlast Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl in a thrilling 5-7 6-3 7-6 (10/8) win.

Mensik then fought back from a set down to keep the tie alive by defeating recent US Open runner-up Ben Shelton 5-7 6-4 6-3.

Shelton took a tense first set after saving a set point when trailing 5-4, reeling off the last three games.

Mensik created a set point at exactly the same stage of the second, but this time made no mistake with a booming forehand to level the match.

The 21-year-old, a semifinalist at this year’s French Open, forced the tie into a deciding rubber on his second match point in a tense final game.

Lehecka, who beat Shelton in straight sets on Friday, recovered after giving an early break back to take the first set.

Tien forged 3-0 ahead as he attempted to force the tie to a final set, but fell away and Lehecka clinched the win on his fourth match point.

Earlier, South Korea made history by beating India 3-1 in Seoul.

Kwon Soon-woo brushed aside Sumit Nagal 6-1 6-2 to clinch the decisive point for the Koreans, who won both Friday’s singles rubbers before India triumphed in the doubles.

Canada beat France 3-1 at Quebec City to reach the last eight.

Benjamin Bonzi and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and Duncan Chan 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 in doubles to keep France in the fight after two singles losses on Friday.

World number five Auger-Aliassime would not be denied, however, as he rallied to defeat France’s Arthur Rinderknech 4-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 to ensure Canada advanced.

The Canadians last won the Davis Cup in 2022 while France has not hoisted the trophy since 2017.

Austria booked their spot as Jurij Rodionov sealed a 3-1 win for the hosts in Vienna with a 7-6 (8/6) 6-3 victory over Zizou Bergs, Belgium’s number one in the absence of Alexander Blockx.

Newly crowned US Open champion Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead over Croatia in Halle, making a quick return to action as he beat Matej Dodig 6-4 7-6 (7/3).

But Germany, who have not won the Davis Cup since 1993, were pegged back to end the first day level as Croatian youngster Dino Prizmic brushed aside Daniel Altmaier 6-4 6-3. — AFP