Warriors, Titans share spoils after washout

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The Dafabet Warriors and Momentum Multiply Titans were forced to share the spoils after their CSA 1st Class Series clash at the Nelson Mandela University Absa Oval was officially abandoned on Sunday without a ball being bowled.

The entire opening day was washed out by rain, with not even a toss possible on Thursday, while further wet conditions and insufficient drainage ruled out play on Friday and Saturday.

Though the skies began to clear on Saturday and the sun made a welcome appearance on Sunday morning, sections of the field remained unplayable.

The abandonment means both teams take six points from the draw, ending a frustrating week for the sides who had designs on consolidating their results from the opening round.

The men in green and black now turn their attention to the Pro20 Cup, with their campaign beginning on Friday against the North West Dragons at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Robin Peterson’s men then return to Gqeberha on Tuesday September 29, where they host the Wenbro Impalas at NMU at 2pm before a clash against the DP World Lions at St George’s Park on October 4 closes out the first three rounds for the Gqeberha side.

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The Herald