Australia must face ‘Sandpapergate’ past, says former SA skipper Graeme Smith

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Umpires consult with Cameron Bancroft and Steven Smith (captain) of Australia during day three of the third Test against SA at Newlands in March 2018

The memories of “Sandpapergate” return to SA this week, with former captain Graeme Smith warning Australia to prepare for renewed scrutiny as their multi-format tour gets under way on Thursday.

The Aussies will face the Proteas in a three-match ODI series starting in Durban before the focus shifts to the red-ball leg of the tour in October.

The sides meet in the longer format for the first time in SA since the infamous 2018 series.

It was during that series, in the third Test at Newlands, that Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using a foreign object to alter the ball, bringing an explosive conclusion to an already fractious contest between the two sides.

Smith was in the commentary box when the incident unfolded and believes the controversy remains part of Australia’s story, and they should expect questions from both the media and supporters upon their return to the shores of Mzansi.

“Talk of ‘Sandpapergate’ will be around for the whole series. If I was in the Australian camp, I would be preparing for it,” Smith said on the Betway Insider Blog.

“If it was any other team arriving in Australia, you would hear about it from the media and the crowds from the day you got off that plane to the day you left.

“A part of touring is dealing with that, and it’s something that Australia can’t shy away from now.”

The scandal resulted in 12-month bans for captain Steve Smith and David Warner, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Coach Darren Lehmann also resigned in the aftermath as Australian cricket dealt with the fallout.

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith speaks ahead of the arrival of the Australian Cricket team for a tour which gets under way with three ODI's starting in Durban on Thursday (Alet Pretorius/Sportzpics for SA20)

Smith believes their southern hemisphere neighbours must manage the issue instead of letting it overshadow matters on the field, particularly given the intensity that has traditionally accompanied contests between the two proud cricketing nations.

“It’s part of their history, and it’s something they’re going to have to deal with, whether it’s at a media conference or at the grounds,” he said.

“Hopefully the cricket will shine through in a really competitive series with lots of great talking points.”

Shukri Conrad’s men enter the tour with confidence after winning the World Test Championship final against the same opponents; however, Smith believes the batting department remains an area of concern ahead of the Tests.

“SA’s had a better run up to the series and won the World Test Championship final, but to still not have a batter averaging in the 40s in Test cricket is just unheard of,” he said.

Of the current crop of Proteas batters, the five best Test batting averages belong to Temba Bavuma (38.82 in 114 innings), Ryan Rickelton (37.38 in 27 innings), David Bedingham (36 in 26 innings), Aiden Markram (35.47 in 92 innings) and Tristan Stubbs (31.26 in 26 innings).

Australia, meanwhile, have experienced their own recent setback against Bangladesh, but Smith cautioned against reading too much into that result.

“I’d never underestimate an Australian team. They’re still a side that’s had a lot of success over the last couple of years, including winning the Ashes.”

Smith believes SA’s bowling depth could prove significant when the teams eventually turn to Test cricket, particularly if Kagiso Rabada is fit.

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