Bayeni hopes move to Highbury will inspire other players from Motherwell

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Highbury's Lonwabo Bayeni (in black shirt) and Lungelo Langa, from Gomora United, contest possession in their recent league soccer match

After finally achieving his dream of joining the professional ranks, Highbury FC’s Lonwabo Bayeni hopes his journey will inspire young aspiring soccer players in Motherwell to keep chasing their goals.

The 21-year-old striker from Motherwell signed with Highbury just before this season began, following a year with ABC Motsepe League side Old Grey.

Signing with the Yellow Nation marked Bayeni’s first professional contract.

He made his presence known at Highbury when he scored the only goal in the team’s 1-0 win against Hope.

“I was so happy to join Highbury this season because it’s something I was working towards achieving,” Bayeni said.

“I hope my move to the Motsepe Foundation Championship will encourage the youngsters back in Motherwell not to give up on their dreams.

“I have worked very hard to get here. They have seen me put in the effort.

“So, I think they must do the same, and they will get their break.

“My ambition for this season is to get as much experience as I can in the level I am now playing in.

“In doing so, I am preparing myself for how to handle pressure when playing against big teams in the PSL in the future.”

Reminiscing on his first goal for Highbury, the talented attacker said he did not know where he got the confidence to score the spectacular free kick.

“I was very excited when I scored my first goal for Highbury because this is a different level than what I am used to,” he said.

“This is the first time that I am playing professionally.

“The professional level is very demanding, you need to work extra hard.

“I feel like where I come from was totally different compared to where I am right now.

“The football, in terms of style and play, is not the same.

“Firstly, I don’t know where I got the confidence to score that goal because I did not have the best of pre-seasons.

“I struggled a bit adjusting and gelling with my new teammates.

“So, the confidence of kicking that free kick inside the net — I really don’t know where it came from.”

Asked if more goals could be expected from him this season, Bayeni said, “Yes, of course.

“Everything is going well so far.

“My teammates have welcomed me with open arms, and they have been encouraging me to keep on going and to always deliver my best performance every chance I get.

“I have also learnt a lot from our coach as well.

“Coach Kanu [Vusumuzi Vilakazi] is very patient, and he doesn’t shout when speaking to a player; he speaks to you calmly and respectfully.

“It’s very nice to be working with him, and we also pray that we keep making him proud by getting positive results so that we get promotion to the PSL and he can continue being our coach.”

Highbury are fourth on the log with 10 points from five matches, after their recent goalless draw against Gomora United.

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