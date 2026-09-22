‘Best is yet to come,’ says De la Fuente after Spain extension

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente lifts the trophy after winning the 2026 World Cup against Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford in July

Spain’s World Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente said he is convinced “the best is yet to come” with the national team after renewing his contract until 2032.

De la Fuente, 65, has led Spain to their second World Cup triumph, Euro 2024 glory and a Uefa Nations League title since taking over from Luis Enrique four years ago.

“There are still many good things that we’re going to be able to enjoy,” De la Fuente said during an event at the Spanish football federation (RFEF) headquarters near Madrid, shortly after his extension was announced.

De la Fuente spent a decade working with Spain’s youth teams before stepping up to the senior role in 2022, winning 38 of 50 matches in charge.

He also led Spain’s U17s and U21s to European titles, and guided the country to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“We’re talking about the most successful head coach in the history of the national team, and after 14 years with us, this is something Luis de la Fuente deserves: a long-term future at the RFEF,” said federation president Rafael Louzan.

“We are seeking stability and confidence, for Luis, for his entire staff and for the players.”

Louzan explained that although the focus had been on 2030, when Spain will co-host the World Cup with neighbours Portugal and Morocco, he decided to extend the offer by a further two years.

“Hopefully he can continue beyond 2032, but the least we could do was offer a contract until 2032 to what is probably Spain’s most decorated national team coach, with all due respect to great coaches such as Vicente del Bosque and others,” said Louzan.

“I think it is the right thing to do, what Luis deserves,” he added.

While no details of the new contract have been disclosed, local media reported that the Spain coach has secured a significant pay rise.

De la Fuente said in the aftermath of the World Cup final victory over Argentina in New Jersey in July that his focus had already turned to the future, and he reiterated that message.

“We are not satisfied with what we have achieved so far. The best is yet to come,” said De la Fuente.

“I’m especially excited about making it to the 2030 World Cup, but I am also excited about reaching Euro 2032,” he added.

“And because I am very competitive, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

Spain travel to England on September 26 in their first game since lifting the World Cup before hosting Croatia three days later in Seville, to start their Nations League campaign.

They return home to play the Czech Republic in Oviedo on October 3 and end the international window by heading to Croatia three days later.

Spain’s next major target will be the 2028 European Championships, where they have a chance to emulate the La Roja side that won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. - AFP

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald