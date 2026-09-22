Chiefs assistant coach implies all is not lost after another draw

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Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has given a sense that all is not lost after achieving their fourth draw of the season against Golden Arrows at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

“Our creativity has been good, it’s just a matter of tucking our chances away,” Sheppard said.

“The good thing is that we are creating chances and we just have to carry on with that.”

In the goalless draw, midfielder Lebohang Maboe’s penalty was saved by Arrows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa late in the first half.

Sheppard believes they deserved a win, though admitting that a draw was a fair outcome.

“They [Arrows] had a few chances especially towards the end.

“I think it’s a fair result, but I think we deserved to win if you look at the chances we created,” he said.

Maboe, who is in the Bafana Bafana squad for the two upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea on Sunday and next Wednesday at home and away, respectively, was stretchered off early in the second half at Mbombela.

“Obviously the doctor will examine him.

“For Lebo to go down means he was in pain, but hopefully it’s just a slight ankle sprain and he will be ready for national duty,” Sheppard said.

He also lauded the impact of goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, who made his debut for the club on Sunday in the absence of injured first-choice shot-stopper Brandon Petersen.

“He was very good. His leadership at the back was evident and he made a couple of great saves.

“That’s why you have a squad, when one player gets injured the next one steps up.

“I am very happy for him ... he’s come in with a lot of confidence and kept a clean sheet, it’s very good for him.”

Going into the Fifa break, Amakhosi remain unbeaten in the league with three wins and four draws after seven fixtures.

They are seven points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one match more than them.

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