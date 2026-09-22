Dekeza unites Iinyathi squads to build future

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Eastern Cape Iinyathi women and U19 girls head coach Lolwethu Dekeza has combined the teams to train together as part of his plan to improve the structure and culture.

“We’ve started by identifying U19 players who could be ready to start playing at the senior level in the next few years,” Dekeza said.

He introduced combined training sessions on Sundays to help the senior team prepare for their upcoming season and the U19s prepare for the CSA U19 Girls National Tournament in Gqeberha in December.

Dekeza said the teams would compete in mixed-team games before the senior team kiced off their season against Boland in October.

The newly appointed coach said the U19 girls were already benefiting from these practices.

“They are improving their skills and also learning from the best,” Dekeza said.

“This plan aligns them with what we are looking for in terms of our blueprint.

“I have noticed that once kids leave school to play for the senior women’s structure, they often have a lot of work to put in.

“Now we want them to be aligned with the structure earlier so that they can adapt to this intense level.”

At just 15, Malakhiwe Somhlahlo plays for the Eastern Cape Iinyathi U19 girls’ team and says the experience of playing with the senior team has helped her improve.

“Being in the senior women’s space, I get to learn every day, and being in that environment helps me grow and develop as a player.

“I get to improve my skills and training at that level, which helps me when I go back to school because I can execute what I learn there and also contribute to the school and teams I play for.”

For the Stirling High pupil, the combined practices have had a positive impact on her development so far.

“They have not only helped me on the field but also as a person in general.

“Being around older people helps build your character, your confidence and also your skills as a player.”

Malakhiwe said it was important for players in the U19 team to find motivation in the seniors, citing how former Iinyathi player Jamie-Lee Dodd inspired her.

“Whatever she did, she did with hard work, and also she didn’t just do it for herself but for everyone around her.”

With only a few months left until the U19 Iinyathi girls compete in the CSA U19 Girls National Tournament, Malakhiwe sees the integration as a perfect strategy to bolster the team’s standards for the tournament.

“It will help us gain as much experience, knowledge and exposure as we can get, leading to the national week.

“The combined practices will also help us mentally for when we come across challenges, and also how to adapt to them.

“The senior team have a high standard that they train at, and being in that space will help sharpen our skills, and also when we get to the week, we will also work and perform at that level”.

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