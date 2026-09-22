DO4SA National Dirt Oval Championship changed to single day

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George driver Schalk Lotz (G5) was expected to be in action in the now-postponed DO4SA Dirt Oval Championship

The organisers of the DO4SA Dirt Oval Championship, scheduled for the PE Oval Track Raceway on Friday and Saturday, have decided to stage the event on Friday only due to the unfavourable weather forecast for the weekend.

The track surface is still waterlogged following the recent rains and, after lengthy discussions, it was decided to condense the event into one day.

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