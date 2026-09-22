EC teenagers claim African karate medals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pearson High’s Yuané Gerber and St Andrew’s College’s Galliano Boni won medals at the UFAK African Championships in Algiers.

Galliano Boni, of St Andrew’s College, and Pearson High’s Yuané Gerber, both 16, produced outstanding performances to claim medals on the big stage for SA at the UFAK African Championships in Algiers, Algeria, earlier this month.

The competition brought together more than 500 athletes from 31 countries for the continental event sanctioned by the World Karate Federation (WKF).

Boni achieved a silver medal in the junior men’s kata, while Gerber won a bronze medal in the junior female kumite (-59kg).

The Eastern Cape’s contingent was completed by Kaylee du Preez (junior female kumite -48kg) and Samiha Vencencie (U21 female kumite +68kg).

Boni matched the 2017 performance of his coach, Michael du Plessis, who was with him at the championships.

“It was amazing to have my coach there during the final, coaching me during that moment,” Boni said.

“There aren’t that many silver medals that are brought back home, especially in high-level tournaments like the UFAK.

“Obviously, I was going for gold, and I was gutted when I did not receive it.,”

“I’m still happy with the silver medal, and I will first of all see where I went wrong and focus on those points.

“Secondly, I’ll also focus on the things I did right.”

Du Plessis was a 2017 silver medallist and 2018 gold medallist in the UFAK championships.

“It was special for me to sit on the chair in the finals for Galliano as I haven’t been to any African championships in six years in an official capacity,” he said.

“I remembered myself, being in the final in 2018, and it felt like I was on the tatami with him.

“It was a really special experience and very nostalgic as well.

‘Overall, I was happy that we could represent the country.”

Boni was ultimately beaten by Egypt’s world No 1 Adam Ellithy in the final.

Gerber was equally delighted with her performance, saying she benefited greatly from having sensei Erwee Tiran with her.

“Competing at this level takes total focus,” Gerber said.

“Having sensei Erwee in my corner gave me the composure I needed during tough moments.

“Winning bronze on the African stage is an unbelievable feeling and I’m proud to represent my school and country.”

According to the World Karate Federation, kata is a solo demonstration of prearranged offensive and defensive sequences against an imaginary opponent.

The judging criteria include technical and athletic performance as well as kiai, which are the essential vocalisations.

In the coaching department, both Tiran and sensei Clayton Thom successfully passed their UFAK Continental coaching examinations in both kata and kumite, placing them among the highest-accredited coaches in SA.

Roberto Boni served as the Proteas’ team manager.

“Managing a team on tour was pretty strenuous and required non-stop focus with all the unexpected challenges and constant changes thrown our way behind the scenes,” Roberto said.

“But my top priority was making sure the athletes came first so they could stay shielded and completely focused on their performance.

“Seeing our team perform so brilliantly made every bit of hard work worth it.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch