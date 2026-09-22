Gardens ready for running game against Bloem outfit, says Daniels

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Loose forward Darlington Gans is expected to be a key player for Gardens when they face Bloemfontein Collegians in a Gold Cup club rugby clash in Kariega on Saturday

Facing an adventurous Bloemfontein Collegians side, who enjoy running with the ball, should result in a highly entertaining first-round Pick n Pay Gold Cup club rugby clash in Kariega on Saturday, Gardens head coach Julian Daniels said.

After losing to Kruisfontein in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 semifinals in Humansdorp two weeks ago, Gardens are determined to bounce back with a convincing display at the Central Field.

Gardens have always placed a high premium on Gold Cup success, and they will be determined to make home-ground advantage count against the visitors from Bloemfontein.

EP’s other Gold Cup representatives, Harlequins, face a tough trip to the City of Roses to play Bloemfontein Police in their opening game.

Border teams EL Police and Young Leopards will also be in action when matches are played throughout SA on Saturday.

EL Police face Durbell in KuGompo City and Young Leopards travel to Cape Town to play Villager.

“We are looking forward to hosting Bloemfontein Collegians in our opening game,” Daniels said.

“Gardens do not know much about them, but we have looked at some clips of them playing against Bloemfontein Police.

“We have studied Collegians and they like to run with the ball, just like we do.

“Gardens must work on our breakdown skills and decision-making in training.

“We will be well prepared for a tough challenge.

Gardens coach Julian Daniels (Supplied)

“The mood in the camp is good, despite our loss to Kruisfontein in the Grand Challenge semifinals in Humansdorp.

“It was just crucial moments in the semifinal where we needed to be better.

“Now it will be all hands on deck for the Gold Cup and we will fix errors we made in the Grand Challenge.”

Daniels said Gardens learnt valuable lessons when they competed in the Gold Cup in 2025.

“One of the things we learnt was that we must put the scoreboard pressure on our opponents,” he said.

“There is always a good vibe playing at home in Kariega.

“Our fans are always a big plus point because of the way they cheer for the team.

“I know they (the fans) are maybe a bit cross about the Grand Challenge semifinal loss, but we have to get our fans back by winning matches.

“We will have to prepare mentally and physically and get the boys’ heads straight for this game.

“Gardens must forget about the past and do this for our club and the community in Kariega.”

SA Rugby have confirmed the final line-up of 32 clubs, with SK Walmers, based in the Bo-Kaap of Cape Town, grabbing the final spot as tournament wildcards after enjoying an outstanding domestic season.

SK, as they are known, finished in the top five in the Western Province Super League A behind three former national club champions in Villager, Durbanville-Bellville and Hamilton.

They are on a 12-match unbeaten streak and have not lost a match since April.

This year’s 32-team line-up is arguably one of the strongest in years, with no less than six current or former national club champions in the draw, including 2025 finalists Villager and 2015 champions Durbanville-Bellville (both WP), College Rovers and Crusaders (both KZN) and Johannesburg’s Pirates (Lions).

“The 2025 Gold Cup was a tremendous success,” SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said.

“Fans across the country bought into the vibe, our social media pages had almost two million views, and we intend to build on that foundation this year.

“We have already resumed our highly popular Gold Cup Trophy Tour roadshow, with the first stop of 2026 being a visit to the Cape Winelands where the public were able to see the iconic Gold Cup up close in Wellington and thereafter at Gold Cup side Roses United Rugby Club.”

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