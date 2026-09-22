Once decried as ‘human cockfighting’, MMA wants Olympic spot

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Tajikistan's Behruz Khurshedzoda (red) and Kyrgyzstan's Yryskeldi Duisheev compete in a men's martial arts bout during the Asian Games

A sport once banned in much of the US and famously decried as “human cockfighting” by a high-profile politician is making an ambitious play for the Olympics.

Mixed martial arts, better known as MMA, is making its Asian Games debut this week in Japan — a milestone that fighters and organisers hope will one day lead to an even bigger prize.

Galastein Tan, director general of the Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts, said being at the Asian Games was a big step.

“As for any sport, the inclusion in the continental games is critical,” he told AFP in Nagoya.

“Obviously the inclusion means that you already have a good governance structure, you have enough members, athletes to be able to compete, your rule-set, your officials are ready and therefore it is a significant one.”

At a compact gym akin to a school sports hall, men and women scrap it out in separate categories in front of a modest but enthusiastic crowd.

Many of the competitors are from countries with proud histories in fighting sports — Thailand, Kazakhstan, the Philippines and hosts Japan, to name a few.

For fans of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the MMA promoter synonymous with the sport, there is one immediate difference.

In UFC, which in June held an event on the south lawn of the White House, the rough-and-tumble takes place inside a caged octagon.

At the Asian Games, competitors do battle on a white and grey mat, but they are not fenced in.

For martial artists used to fighting in a cage, this takes some adapting to — a fence “does not really align with Olympic values”, Tan said.

Getting everyone to agree on the rules of the competition, including what moves are allowed, is one major obstacle to MMA being at the Olympics.

Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon, who is guaranteed to win at least a silver medal, said that Asian Games and Olympic recognition would encourage a generation to take up the sport.

“I think it will grow the talent pool a lot,” she said.

“It will encourage more children and teenagers to take up the sport and take it seriously.

“Because now there’s a clear pathway, right?

“You can join a national team; the next step is to go to the Olympics.”

MMA is not the only sport debuting at Asia’s premier sporting event and hoping one day to get into the Olympics.

So too is teqball, roughly a crossover between soccer and table tennis, and there is also the fast-growing racket sport of padel.

It makes for a crowded field, and there are many other sports with Olympic ambitions.

Plenty of hard work and political lobbying lies ahead if MMA is to make it.

“We have been in talks with the IOC and other relevant stakeholders that have influence or decision on the recognition,” an upbeat Tan said.

The sport does have Dana White in its corner — the UFC chief is openly supportive of Olympic inclusion.

Of the other issues on the long path to Olympic recognition, there is a perception in the eyes of some that MMA is too violent.

Still, driven by the phenomenal success of the UFC, MMA is now mainstream — a far cry from the 1990s when US senator John McCain likened the early version of the sport to cockfighting.

Getting the whole of MMA to coalesce around one governing body is also essential if an Olympic place is to one day come.

Los Angeles in 2028 is too soon, and then comes Brisbane four years later.

“Nothing is impossible,” Tan said.

“We hope that MMA is a sport that the Olympics finds relevance in and can connect with both adults and also the youth.

“(It is) a sport which has global appeal and a sport that is ready and capable of fitting into a major Games schedule.

“So if the IOC or LA28 comes and says, MMA, would you like to be in as a medal sport or demo sport, we are ready.” — AFP

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