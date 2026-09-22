Truter applauds troops after impressive win against TS Galaxy

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On form Harold Majadibodu helped Chippa United secure their first league win this season against TS Galaxy

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter praised his players for their unwavering effort and discipline against TS Galaxy, a performance that finally delivered their long-awaited first Betway Premiership victory of the season on Sunday.

The match’s lone and decisive goal arrived in the 62nd minute, when centre-back Harold Majadibodu, set up by Abbubaker Mobara, found the net to seal a 1-0 triumph for Chippa at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

Sunday’s victory ended a frustrating run of five draws and a loss for Truter and his team.

As a result, the Gqeberha team have moved into ninth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, the loss for the Rockets saw them slump to their third defeat of the season, and they now occupy 12th position.

“We were in control of the match,” Truter said.

“We knew what to expect. They had changes in there, some personnel at the back.

“We wanted to attack all three centre-backs at once and see what they are made of.

“But, let’s be fair to Galaxy. They had their moments as well.

“Yes, there are some questions with the two strikers as well, but we managed it well.

“Glory to God and credit to the boys; this was a good effort.

“There is progress, and step by step we are getting there.

“We have this one now, and its timing is perfect because we have this Fifa break now, and what better way to go into the break with a win.”

The Chilli Boys will enjoy a three-week international break courtesy of Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures.

Truter plans to use this time wisely.

“There is a lot of hard work still ahead. We acknowledge that, and we are mindful of that.

“This team is capable of scoring. We scored last week, and we scored against Richards Bay, Siwelele and Sundowns.

“There is plenty to come from this team,” he said.

“It just needs a bit of patience and discipline, and that was key today.

“The motivation of Sundowns wasn’t there.

“We played Galaxy, who are in our vicinity, and it called for motivation; it called for discipline.

“The man who is disciplined is the one who is more dangerous because he does not need motivation.

“That is the culture we want to instil.”

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