Warriors aim for strong start to Pro20 title defence — Charlton

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Warriors assistant coach Mark Charlton chats to batter Muhammad Manack during a training session at St George's Park. Charlton says the franchise's recent success has been built on depth, continuity and a collective team-first culture.

The Dafabet Warriors will begin their CSA Pro20 title defence with a target on their backs, but assistant coach Mark Charlton believes the added pressure can bring the best out of the players.

The Warriors claimed the title last season and this time round every opponent knows they will have to beat the Eastern Cape side to lift the trophy.

“There’s always pressure, but I think pressure brings the best out of people,” Charlton said.

“We know teams are going to come hard at us because we’re the defending champions, so we’ve got to embrace that and make sure we’re ready for it.”

That mindset will be important from the opening game against the North West Dragons at SuperSport Park on Friday, with the players anxious to make a strong start to their campaign.

“You can’t expect things to happen for you because you won it last year.

“You’ve got to go out there and earn it again,” Charlton said.

“That’s the exciting part for us.

“We know there’s a target on us and we know teams are going to be up for playing against us, so we’ve got to be up for it as well.”

Dafabet Warriors assistant coach Mark Charlton says the players are in high spirits as they begin the defence of their CSA Pro20 title this week. (CSA)

Charlton believes the Warriors have enough depth to cope with the demands of the competition, with the title defence unlikely to be decided by the same 11 players throughout the campaign.

“It’s going to be a squad effort,” he said.

“There are going to be different moments where different players have to step up, so everyone must be ready when their opportunity comes.”

Though they were disappointed when their CSA 1st Class Series clash against the Titans at the Absa Oval at Nelson Mandela University was rained out, it did allow the coaching staff and wider group to turn their attention to the Pro20 campaign a tad earlier.

“It was disappointing not to get any cricket in because you want guys spending time in the middle, especially when you’ve got a T20 campaign coming up,” Charlton said.

“But the positive is that we can get our heads around the T20 stuff now and start preparing for that first game.

“We were able to look at the combinations, the roles we want guys to play, make sure everyone understands the direction we want to go this campaign and ensure we’re all aligned to those goals.”

Charlton is confident the Warriors can make home advantage count when they return to Gqeberha for back-to-back games against Division Two side the Limpopo Impalas at NMU before taking on the Lions at St George’s Park on September 29 and October 5.

“We know our conditions, and we want to make sure we use that to our advantage when we’re at home,” he said.

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