Win against TS Galaxy a major confidence boost for Chilli Boys, says Mobara

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Abbubaker Mobara, of Chippa United, delivers a cross during the Betway Premiership soccer match against Orlando Pirates in Durban last month

Chippa United soccer player Abbubaker Mobara said the team’s long-awaited Betway Premiership victory would be a major confidence boost going forward.

The Chilli Boys finally registered their first three points on Sunday, seven matches into the season, against TS Galaxy.

The only goal of the game came in the 62nd minute from centre-back Harold Majadibodu, assisted by Mobara, which saw Chippa take the win at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.

Sunday’s victory marked Chippa’s first league success this season for head coach Brandon Truter and his team.

The Gqeberha side are now ninth in the standings.

Meanwhile, the loss for the Rockets saw them slump to their third defeat of the season and they sit in 12th position.

The versatile defender and midfielder was awarded man of the match after their win against Galaxy.

“This was the seventh game of the season, and we had not registered a win until today,” Mobara said, speaking after their game against Galaxy.

“We knew how important it is to get the three points to boost the confidence after the brilliant effort against Sundowns and try to keep that consistency into this match.

“Yes, we might have started slow, but we knew what our end goal was, and it was to get three points, and we got it today.

“It hurts more when you go in front, and you either lose the game or draw the game after putting so much effort into getting in front first.

“After getting the goal, the clear indication was to protect those three points as much as we can, but also within the style of play of our formation and our ability to show confidence.

“Today we showed leadership and unity. The three points are better than the performance today.”

When asked if the players were adapting well to coach Truter’s philosophy and style of play, the 32-year-old, originally from Cape Town, said the players were settling in well with the coach’s demands.

“He has a huge scale of demands in the formation and the style of play he wants to implement on match days and in training,” Mobara said.

“Slowly but surely we are improving in his style of play, and we understand the formation and the dynamics of what the formation holds.

“We are trying to implement it every day at training, to perfect it in the game, and today it showed that the information that was given to us was spot on, and we just tried to capitalise on what we got.”

The Chilli Boys will now enjoy a three-week break because of Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures.

Their next league match will be against newly promoted Kruger United on October 17 at Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City (3.30pm).

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