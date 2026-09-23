Unsung sporting stars honoured at special function

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The recipients of recognition awards from the PE Sports Legends Trust in Kariega at the weekend were, from left, back, Nazeem Wicomb (son of Farouk Wicomb), Giempie Wicks (son of Mallick Wicks), Zarier Sirkhotte, John Howard, Wilbur Fischer, Hekkie Philander (son of Zai Philander), Kaizer Khala, Anand Bhana; front, Chris Ressouw, Nurhaan Nathi (daughter of Ebrahim Wicomb), Richard Draai (PESLT chair), Shaheera de Long (daughter of Garieya de Long), Deidre Volanie and Ismail Salie

The sporting history of Kariega came alive on Saturday when the PE Sports Legends Trust (PESLT) hosted its Unsung Heroes and Heroines of Uitenhage event at the VW People Pavilion.

Almost 200 guests gathered for a special afternoon celebrating the men and women who have played a significant role in the growth of sport in Kariega.

The event brought together former sportsmen and women, families of sporting legends, sports administrators and members of the community, creating an atmosphere of remembrance, celebration and camaraderie.

PESLT trustee Graeme Sauls said many of these sporting stalwarts had never received the recognition they deserved.

The event also marked an important milestone for the trust as it was the first event of its kind in Kariega since the organisation’s formation in 2015.

Sauls emphasised that the occasion was about far more than just recognising sporting achievements.

“It was such a special event to be part of,” he said.

“This was not only a celebration of former heroes, but also a reunion of Uitenhage sport.

“Seeing the happy faces and hearing all the positive comments made all the effort worthwhile.”

Guest speaker and legendary sports administrator Hamilton Petersen reflected on the changing face of sport, reminding those present how much the sporting landscape had evolved over the years.

His reflections provided a fitting backdrop to an event dedicated to honouring those who helped build the strong sporting foundation of the community.

The trust honoured 10 recipients from various sporting codes, including three posthumous awards recognising the contributions of cricket and volleyball stalwarts August “Zai” Philander, Mallick Wicks and Garieya de Long.

The remaining recipients represented a range of sporting disciplines and were warmly received by the audience.

The response from guests reflected the strong connection that remains between Kariega and its rich sporting heritage.

Christopher Ressouw received the volleyball award, while Ismail Salie was recognised for his contribution to rugby.

John Howard was honoured for rugby and cycling, Kaizer Khala for athletics, Wilbur Fischer for cricket, Anand Bhana for rugby and Zarier Sirkhotte for cricket.

Sauls also expressed his appreciation to the sponsors and supporters.

“We must thank all the sponsors who made this event possible,” he said.

“Volkswagen [Group Africa] graciously donated the venue, and it proved to be the perfect setting for an occasion like this.

“Local businesses such as Karstan Attorneys and Gamble Pharmacy also supported the event, and the trust is extremely grateful for their generosity.

“We are particularly grateful for the wonderful support we received from the Sonar Trust.

“Their belief in what we are trying to achieve and their continuous support mean a great deal to us.

“Without the support of businesses and organisations that believe in preserving our sporting heritage, events like this would not be possible.”

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