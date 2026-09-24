Baby Elephants plan to maintain winning momentum, says Oliver

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EP Elephants fullback Lyle Meintjies on attack against the Border Bulldogs in the SA Rugby U21 Shield clash last week

Maintaining winning momentum will be top of the agenda for EP’s Elephants when they face the SWD Eagles in a SA Rugby U21 Shield clash in George on Friday, coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver says.

This will be EP’s final match in the league phase of the competition before the semifinals between the top two performing teams in the South Section.

EP and the Boland Kavaliers are set clash in the semis, though the venue for the playoff will be decided after Saturday’s sixth round of fixtures.

Last week a fired-up EP side scored six scintillating tries on their way to a resounding 41-21 win over the Border Bulldogs in Gqeberha.

EP’s try scorers against the Bulldogs were Dandre van Jaarsveld, Xander Wiltshire (2), Calvin Bosch, Lu-Crain Miggels and Christiaan van der Merwe.

Fullback Lyle Meintjies completed EP’s tally by booting four conversations and a penalty.

The victory secured a semifinal for the Elephants who have won four of the five matches they have played in the South Section of the competition this season.

“We started very clinically and Border were under pressure from the word go,” Oliver said.

“We led 24-0 at halftime, but Border came out in a more determined mood in the second half and we lost our rhythm by making the game to loose.

“In the end it was a hard fought victory for us.

“Our next job is SWD away from home our last group game on Friday and we want to maintain our winning momentum before the semifinal.”

EP had their game against the Bulldogs sewn up at halftime after they raced into a commanding 24-0 lead against the bottom of the log Bulldogs who have only managed to win one of their opening five matches.

Boland and EP are joint leaders on the South Section log with 21 points apiece after five outings.

The Kavaliers continued their impressive run in the competition with a runaway 59-26 in over the Eagles in George last week.

After winning their opening three matches in style, EP’s title aspirations suffered a setback when they were pipped 29-27 by the Boland Kavaliers in Gqeberha three weeks ago.

Oliver said after the defeat his team had been forced to go back to the drawing board.

Nine provincial teams have been divided into two sections in the Shield.

The south comprises Boland (2024 champions), Border, Eastern Province and SWD; and the north features the Pumas (2023 champions), Harmony Griffons, Griquas, Valke and Limpopo.

Teams in the south section play three home and three away matches (six in total), and in the north a single round (four in total).

At the conclusion of the league phase, the two teams with the highest number of log points will contest the semi-finals within their sections.

The two winners will play in the grand final between the south and north groups.

South Section log (all teams have played five matches): Boland Kavaliers 21, EP Elephants 21, SWD Eagles 9, Border Bulldogs 5.

South Section fixtures: Friday: SWD Eagles v EP Elephants. Saturday: Boland Kavaliers v Border Bulldogs.

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