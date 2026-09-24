It’s all systems go for Algoa National Rally

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After months of planning, hard work and more than a few battles with Mother Nature, it is finally all systems go for the 44th running of the Algoa National Rally, with 29 determined teams lining up for the start of what promises to be a spectacular weekend.

The rally gets under way at noon on Friday in the Longmore Forest, where competitors will immediately be thrown into the deep end with a demanding selection of forest stages.

As daylight fades, the intensity will increase with a night stage, bringing an entirely different dimension to the competition as crews rely on their headlights, pace notes and split-second decision-making to negotiate the stages at speed.

From there, the rally moves into the Kariega and Despatch areas on Saturday, where competitors will face a series of fast, spectator-friendly stages expected to provide plenty of sideways action, roaring engines and close competition.

For the crews, however, the challenge begins long before they arrive at the start line. Rallying is a team sport in the truest sense, with drivers and navigators needing to operate almost as one as they attack the stages at speeds where there is little room for error.

This year’s event has required an extraordinary amount of work behind the scenes as the heavy rains that battered the region in May caused extensive damage to roads, washing away large sections and forcing the postponement of the rally from its traditional July date.

What could easily have become an insurmountable obstacle instead became a massive rebuilding project.

Over the past few weeks volunteers, club officials and competitors have worked tirelessly to repair and rebuild the affected roads and get the rally route back into shape.

At the forefront of that effort has been Algoa Rally Club chair Oliver de Man, who has played a major role in ensuring that the event could go ahead.

“A tremendous amount of effort, dedication and passion has gone into making this year’s National Rally a reality and we want to thank the incredible volunteers and teams that have given so much of their time, energy and resources to make this event happen,” De Man said.

“The weather has played a major role this year and created some serious challenges right up to the start of the rally, making the commitment and perseverance of our volunteers even more remarkable.”

This year’s rally also carries special significance as the motorsport community celebrates Volkswagen’s 75th anniversary.

“Our hearts are also filled with gratitude as we celebrate Volkswagen’s 75th anniversary and recognise the incredible support, heritage and legacy that VW has given to our sport, our communities and our region over the years,” De Man said.

Adding even more prestige to the weekend is the continued involvement of the Tour European Rally (TER).

For the second consecutive year, the Algoa National Rally forms part of the TER calendar, but this year the event takes another significant step forward as a “TER Series Prom Event”.

That places the Algoa National Rally in distinguished company, joining a selection of internationally recognised rallies that have received the same status, including the Arctic Lapland Rally, Rally Mexico and Rally Montre in Japan.

One of the most encouraging features of the event is the continued involvement of high school teams and young competitors are making their mark in rallying.

Ethan Jacobs and teacher Kaylin Kapp represent Daniel Pienaar Technical High, while Juan de Kock and Dirkie Greeff represent Otto du Plessis. Also flying the flag for education are Neels Vosloo Jnr and Mark Irvine, backed by Nico Malan in Humansdorp.

Another driver attracting attention is well-known Mpumalanga saloon car circuit racer Dawie van der Merwe, who makes his move into the national rallying ranks in a recently acquired four-wheel-drive VW Polo 2-litre.

Van der Merwe will have experienced Cape Town navigator Matt Kohler calling the notes from the passenger seat.

It is a combination that could prove particularly interesting to watch. Van der Merwe brings his circuit-racing experience to the rally stages, while Kohler’s experience and knowledge of rally navigation will be vital as the pair tackle the demanding stages at speed.

With 29 crews, challenging forest roads, high-speed stages, a dramatic night section and plenty of spectator-friendly viewing areas, the 44th Algoa National Rally has all the ingredients for a memorable weekend.

For spectators, detailed information on spectator points and access is available in the spectator guide at www.nrcsa.co.za or via the Algoa Rally Club Facebook page.

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