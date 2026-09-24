Pigeons enjoy relatively windless conditions on 500km flight from Beaufort West

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That the 2026 Border Homing Union pigeon racing programme has proved a difficult one to navigate is seen in the noticeable drop in birdage numbers week by week.

The first races commenced with more than 700 yearlings and 400 any-age pigeons competing from Willie Jones (Matatiele), but by the most recent event, race number 13, from Beaufort West (500km distance), the entries had dropped to 220 and 260, respectively, as fanciers reduced their flying teams.

For the welfare of the competing birds, the release from this race point was postponed by a day because of the inclement weather forecast, and both sets of birds were liberated simultaneously at 7.45am.

For once, the absence of prevailing head or tail winds meant that the flying speeds reached were those expected on such windless days.

The results presented a “same old, same old” situation with the top fliers yet again seeing their feathered athletes take the honours.

The yearling race went to Colin and Jason James of Northerns, with a winning speed of 79.58km/h, with fellow Northerns fliers, Mark Gendall and Michael Engelbrecht, in second and third positions at 79.51km/h and 79.3km/h.

The any-age birds achieved slightly faster average speeds, with Gavin Dargie, of Northerns, first arrival opening up a break of more than four minutes over the second-place pigeon, recorded by Tienie Jonker, of Abbotsford, at 80.2km/h.

The third-placed bird was “in the clock” just three seconds later at Stuart Sander’s Speedie Lofts at 80.19km/h.

With just five races left on the programme, the overall championship continues to represent an all too common picture with Engelbrecht’s Bullcat Lofts heading the standings on 2,413 points, ahead of another Northerns loft, that of Daryl Nel and Gerald Sansom, on 2,258 points.

Third position is currently occupied by the Sanders’ loft (NFC) on 2,236 points.

The results were:

Border Homing Union, Beaufort West 1

Yearlings (19 lofts, 219 birds): 1. C & J James (NFC); 2. Tubby’s Loft (NFC); 3. & 8. Bullcat Lofts (NFC); 4. & 5. Nel & Sansom (NFC); 6. A & L Krug (NFC); 7. Big Z Lofts (AFC); 9. D Hartwig (NFC); 10. Ristow & Jamieson (AFC).

Any-age (20 lofts, 260 birds): 1. G Dargie (NGC); 2 T Jonker (AFC); 3. Speedie Lofts (NFC); 4. & 5. Ristow & Jamieson (AFC); 6. Tubby’s Loft (NFC); 7. Van’s Loft (CHS); 8. TM Lofts (NFC); 9. I & K Lofts (CHS); 10. Nel & Sansom (NFC).

Key: AFC — Abbotsford Flying Club; CHS — EL Comrades Homing Society; NFC — EL Northern Flying Club: QRPC — Queenstown Racing Pigeon Club

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