Wounded Gardens and Quins determined to bounce back in Gold Cup

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Harlequins flyhalf Ruben de Vos dives over for a try against Kruisfontein United during last week's EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby final

Wounded EP club rugby teams Gardens and Harlequins are determined to bounce back from defeats and show what they are made of when they start their bid for honours in the Pick n Pay Gold Cup national championship on Saturday.

After exiting the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 competition at the semifinal stage two weeks ago when they lost to Kruisfontein United, Gardens are desperate for a win over Bloemfontein Collegians at the Central Field in Kariega (kickoff 3pm).

Harlequins are facing a tough trip to the City of Roses to play Bloemfontein Police in their opening game.

After a heart-breaking 29-27 defeat against Kruisfontein United in last week’s EPRU Grand Challenge final, Harlequins will have to regroup for one of their biggest games of the season.

Powerhouse Border teams EL Police and Young Leopards will also be in action when matches are played throughout SA.

EL Police face Durbell in KuGompo City and Young Leopards travel to Cape Town to play Villager.

“Gardens are looking forward to the Gold Cup, and we were sad that we could not make it to the Grand Challenge final to defend our title,” Gardens assistant coach Clyde Theron said.

“We have been in quite a few Grand Challenge finals in recent years.

“The Gold Cup, which is the biggest club rugby competition in SA, gives us another opportunity to bounce back.

“We have looked at a few videos of Bloemfontein Collegians, and they are a very big and physical team.

“So we have been working on things in training.

“The mood in the camp is good, and I guess we were beaten by a hungrier Kruisfontein team in the semifinals.

“It is always tough playing Kruisfontein in Humansdorp, and the wet conditions were not ideal for running rugby.

Gardens assistant coach Clyde Theron (Supplied)

“It did not suit the type of rugby we wanted to play.

“Now we move on to the next job, and the Gold Cup is a perfect opportunity for us to bounce back and remind people what we are made of.

“Gardens will be playing in front of our fans and there will be a lot of support for our guys.

“Most of the club rugby is finished, so we are hoping for a full stadium and we are representing the entire Eastern Cape.”

It proved to be a heart-breaking Grand Challenge final for Harlequins at the Madibaz Stadium last week.

They had been gunning to end a painful 19-year wait for success in the competition in front of their passionate supporters.

The pressure had been on Harlequins, who were keen to bury memories of a narrow 11-9 loss against Gardens in the 2025 final.

Harlequins fought to the death, but Kruisfontein thwarted a furious assault from the opponents in the final moments to clinch a memorable victory.

Known as team “Never Quit” by their die-hard supporters, Harlequins had been hunting for a Grand Challenge title triumph that has proved elusive in recent seasons.

The last time they lifted the trophy was in 2007, and the Gqeberha side will have to pick themselves off the canvas ahead of Saturday’s trip to the City of Roses.

Saturday’s first round Gold Cup matches:

South Section: Villager v Young Leopards, College Rovers v Kimberley, Gardens v Bloemfontein Collegians, Saldanha v Evergreens, Groot-Brakrivier v Roses United, Bloemfontein Police v Harlequins, Sishen v Crusaders, EL Police v Durbell.

North Section: Naka Bulls v SK Walmers, Grizzlies v Brakpan, Northam Rhinos v Nelspruit, Northam Wolves v Pirates, Vereeniging v Bethlehem Old Boys, Randfontein v Sibanye Warriors, White River v Louis Trichardt, Welkom v Centurion.

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