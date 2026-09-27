Gardens massacre Bloemfontein Collegians in Gold Cup bloodbath

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gardens centre Duwayne Prince on attack against Bloemfontein Collegians in the opening round of the Gold Cup rugby competition in Kariega on Saturday

It was raining tries when a fired-up Gardens side massacred Bloemfontein Collegians 76-3 in a one-sided first-round Pick n Pay Gold Cup bloodbath at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.

The Gardens try-feast was led by hard-running centre Donlic Natal (four tries) and fullback Naylan Goede (three tries) as the home side stormed into the second round in front of their delighted fans.

Next up for Gardens is a clash against arch-rivals Saldanha at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

Gardens have a score to settle with Saldanha, who beat them in the Saldanha Easter tournament earlier this season.

While there was much celebration in the Gardens camp, there was heartache for Gqeberha side Harlequins, who slipped to a narrow 17-14 defeat to Bloemfontein Police in the City of Roses.

Harlequins’ solitary try was scored by replacement hooker Cleo Claasen and ever-dependable flyhalf Ruben de Vos booted three penalties for the visitors from Gqeberha.

Wounded Gardens and Harlequins teams had both been determined to bounce back from recent EPRU Grand Challenge defeats and show what they are made of in the Gold Cup.

After exiting the Grand Challenge Top 12 competition at the semifinal stage two weeks ago when they lost to Kruisfontein United, Gardens were desperate for a win over Collegians.

In their previous outing, Harlequins slipped to a 29-27 defeat against Kruisfontein United in the EPRU Grand Challenge final at the Madibaz Stadium.

Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson said his team had shown resilience to bounce back in the Gold Cup after their Grand Challenge semifinal defeat in Humansdorp.

“Gardens announced their Gold Cup intentions emphatically with this commanding performance against Bloemfontein Collegians,” he said.

Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson (Supplied)

“Following their semifinal exit in the Grand Challenge, Gardens demonstrated remarkable resilience, transforming disappointment into determination and delivering a performance worthy of their proud rugby heritage.

“The victory reflects the collective commitment of the players, coaching staff, management and supporters who refused to allow one setback to define their season.

“Attention now shifts to our second-round opponents, Saldanha, where unfinished business awaits.

“With a score to settle, Gardens will approach the next encounter with renewed confidence, discipline and determination.

“Representing Kariega and EP on the national stage, Gardens continue to demonstrate that rugby is more than a game.

“It is a symbol of community pride, perseverance and unity.

“The journey continues and Gardens are far from finished.”

Gardens assistant coach Clyde Theron praised his team for their emphatic victory.

“It was a hell of a good game and we played a running brand of rugby like we had planned to do,” he said.

“We took advantage of a tired Collegians side who drove through the night from Bloemfontein to get to Kariega.

“Now we face Saldanha here in Kariega and we have a score to settle with them after our defeat in the Easter tournament earlier this year.

“The Gold Cup, which is the biggest club rugby competition in SA, has given us another opportunity to bounce back after our semifinal loss in the Grand Challenge.”

Harlequins assistant coach Shaun Jantjies said his team were guilty of making mistakes against Bloemfontein Police.

“The game started late because of thunderstorms in the area and it was raining very hard,” he said.

“But we had our chances and we did not take them.”

Powerhouse Border teams EL Police and Young Leopards were both beaten in other first-round clashes played on Saturday.

EL Police were beaten 38-24 by Durbell in KuGompo City and Young Leopards were thrashed 66-18 by Villager in Cape Town.

South Section Gold Cup results:

Villager 66 Young Leopards 18, Gardens 76 Bloemfontein Collegians 3, Saldanha 31 Evergreens 29, Groot-Brakrivier 21 Roses United 48, Bloemfontein Police 17 Harlequins 14, Sishen 14 Crusaders 15, EL Police 24 Durbell 38.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald