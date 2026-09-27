Tuchel to ‘keep pushing’ England to reach Spain’s level

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Spain's Lamine Yamal, centre, shoots for goal during the Uefa Nations League soccer match against England on Saturday

Thomas Tuchel remains convinced England can get over the line against the world’s best soccer teams despite his side blowing a second-half lead to lose 3-2 to Spain on Saturday.

The world champions were headed for a first competitive defeat in 3½ years as England led 2-1 at halftime and then missed the chance to add to their lead when Harry Kane’s penalty rattled off the woodwork.

But two sloppy defensive errors cost Tuchel’s men both Spain’s first two goals.

Marc Guehi was caught in possession by Lamine Yamal for the visitors’ early opener before Nico O’Reilly’s wayward pass that led to Alex Baena’s equaliser swung momentum back in Spain’s direction.

Mikel Oyarzabal then completed the comeback by scoring the winner, just as he did when the sides met in the final of Euro 2024.

Defeat means England have won just six of their last 16 matches against opponents ranked in Fifa’s top 10.

“I was not in charge for these 16 matches, for sure not, and I think we did everything today to beat Spain,” Tuchel. said

“Details matter on this kind of level. As I said, the amount of clear-cut mistakes was too high on our side today, unfortunately, and in the last 20 metres they were more composed and more clinical to convert our ball-losses into clear-cut chances.”

Tuchel was seeking a response to silence his critics for a series of defensive-minded substitutions as England also surrendered a lead to Argentina in the World Cup semifinals.

This time there was no lack of ambition in a wildly open encounter, but Tuchel conceded that England were still not able to produce consistently for 90 minutes.

“We will keep on pushing this team,” he said. “We proved it at the World Cup that we are capable of doing it in tournaments.

“Today we cannot prove it in the result, but I think the way we played was enough to beat them.”

England now face a double-header against the Czech Republic either side of a trip to Croatia over the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, Spain can get even better despite extending their unbeaten run to 39 games, said coach Luis de la Fuente.

“What this generation of footballers is achieving has great merit. They are constantly striving to improve,” De la Fuente said. “The statistics speak for themselves.

“It is incredibly difficult what Spain are doing. We will approach the next match against Croatia as if it was our last. These players always want to keep improving.”

Yamal could be back in London next month as he dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or for the first time.

“His performance was exceptional; we are lucky to have him,” added De la Fuente of the 19-year-old.

“He plays exactly as the match demands, utilising both his own attributes and those of his teammates.” — AFP

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