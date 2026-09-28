Iinyathi out to slay Dragons in Pro20 debut at Buffalo Park

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Iinyathi batsman Mncedisi Malika in the nets ahead of the game against the North West Dragons.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi will have their first experiment in the Pro20 against a side above their division, that of the North West Dragons at Buffalo Park in KuGompo City on Monday afternoon.

It will also be the Iinyathi’s first home game of the new season, which started three weeks ago.

They have spent much of their time away, including a recent visit to the Diamond Oval in Kimberley to face the Northern Cape Heat.

That shorter-format match ended without a ball being bowled due to rain on Saturday, meaning the sides shared the points.

The Iinyathi entourage travelled overnight back from the Northern Cape and got back to the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning.

According to weather forecasts, there is no chance of rain on Monday in KuGompo City, which means the Iinyathi should finally be able to get going.

They will be facing a Division 1 side that includes Proteas personnel.

Rubin Hermann and experienced campaigner Daryn Dupavillon are among the names expected to make their way to Buffalo City.

Former Border U19 player Onke Nyaku will also be part of the Dragons side.

The North West side have already swayed the other Eastern Cape side in competition.

They beat the Warriors by seven wickets in their pool game in Pretoria on Friday.

In that match, Hermann scored a half-century as the Dragons chased down the 128 target set by the Warriors.

The Iinyathi have not lost a T20 game since October 2024.

They went unbeaten in Division 2 in the format last season.

In the past, the Buffalo Park surface has tended to be a balanced pitch that offers assistance to fast bowlers before turning into a good surface for batting as the match progresses.

Average scores last season hovered between the 140 to 150 mark for teams batting first.

While the game is expected to be a high-scoring affair, fans in the crowd will be hoping for a plethora of sixes.

Cricket SA announced last week that fans attending any Pro20 Cup match will stand a chance to catch their share of R2m.

The criteria: they will have to catch the ball one-handed and there must be no juggling — it has to be clean.

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