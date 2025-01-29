Orient Theatre’s poor condition sees SA trials moved to Hemingways
Almost 90 boxers from around country will compete in East London from February 11 to 16
The dilapidated condition of East London’s Orient Theatre has forced organisers to move the SA team selection trials to Hemingways Casino in yet another blow to the iconic boxing venue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.