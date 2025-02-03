Boxing Mecca

East London promoter undeterred by KZN threat in SA title bouts

KayB fighters start as underdogs but aim to prove the critics wrong

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 03 February 2025

Seldom does a promoter stage a tournament where his top boxers will be listed as underdogs as KayB Promotions will do in its April 27 show in East London...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Eskom media briefing on loadshedding
CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025