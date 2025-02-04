Boxing Mecca

Duncan Village’s Hem on verge of history-making feat

Boxer looking to become first in SA to lift world youth title

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 04 February 2025

Duncan Village rising star Siyabulela Hem will take a giant step in his young career if he becomes the first SA boxer to fight for the world youth title in East London on March 16...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...