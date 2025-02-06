Amateur boxing row finally resolved
Withheld equipment, including points-scoring machine, handed over at police station
A row between the ousted Eastern Cape Boxing Organisation (Ecabo) executive and its successor over the release of equipment, including a points-scoring machine, was finally resolved on Wednesday, giving the green light to the SA Team selection trials, to be held at Hemingways Mall next week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.