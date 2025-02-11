Boxing Mecca

Fight-starved Bell dismisses weight challenges in ring return

SA woman junior lightweight champ accepts bout against Abongile Lubambo

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 11 February 2025

SA woman junior lightweight champion Nozipho “Triple B” Bell has allayed fears that she could forfeit her title due to a weight struggle after accepting a non-title catchweight bout set for March...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Aubrey ‘Sense of Knowledge’ Lekwane: Teboho Moloi was more skillful than Doctor ...
F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025