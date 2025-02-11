Fight-starved Bell dismisses weight challenges in ring return
SA woman junior lightweight champ accepts bout against Abongile Lubambo
SA woman junior lightweight champion Nozipho “Triple B” Bell has allayed fears that she could forfeit her title due to a weight struggle after accepting a non-title catchweight bout set for March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.