Sinqobile vies to conquer trials with mom’s help
Image: MARK ANDREWS
It is not often that a fighter relies on her mother for help to achieve a boxing feat but that is exactly what Sinqobile Joxo is doing as she attempts to finally make the SA team at the national trials starting at the Hemingways Mall in East London on Wednesday.
Joxo is one of 48 Eastern Cape men and women boxers bidding to make the SA elite team.
Four years ago, she narrowly missed out in Durban when she lost to KwaZulu-Natal’s Thandolwethu Mathiba.
Though she was gutted, she dusted herself off, redoubled her efforts and launched another quest to qualify for the national team to represent the country at international championships, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if boxing is granted participation.
With the help of her mother, Noluvuyo Joxo, who is one of the provincial team coaches, Sinqobile is confident of finally achieving her goal.
“I have trained very hard for these trials and this time I am leaving nothing to chance,” she said.
Eastern Cape vow to dominate SA boxing trials
She has been in camp with her teammates since Friday at an East London lodge where her mother and the other coaches have been whipping them into shape and plotting success.
Sinqobile, who trains at her mother’s boxing gymnasium — the Siyaqhuba boxing club, the only woman-owned boxing club in the province — knows that at 26 the trials probably offer her the last opportunity to make the team.
Joxo said though she was sad to see her daughter miss out in the previous team in Durban, she was happy that she had lost to a better opponent.
“Mathiba was and still is a good boxer who represented the SA team well at international championships so in that regard I did not have issues with her selection,” she said.
Mathiba was one of the five boxers, including three women, who represented the country at the African Championships in the Democratic Republic of Congo in October.
But Sinqobile believes her time has arrived to fulfil her long-held ambition of making the SA team and has made changes to her preparations.
She competed at 50kg in the previous trials in Durban but has now decided to drop down to 48kg to maximise her chances.
Though Joxo is responsible for helping all the boxers in the team to qualify, she will no doubt pay special attention to her daughter.
And Sinqobile, whose name means “we have conquered”, wants to conquer the trials and take a step towards fulfilling her Olympic dream by blazing the SA boxing trail.
Daily Dispatch
