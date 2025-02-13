East London ICC confirmed as bosberaad venue amid veil of secrecy
The venue of the eagerly anticipated Boxing SA bosberaad on Thursday next week has finally been confirmed as the East London International Convention Centre, though the veil of secrecy surrounding the other details has not been lifted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.