Boxing Mecca

Eastern Cape title fight uncertain as Makeleni disappears

No sign that he is preparing for fight in Mthatha gymnasiums

By MESULI ZIFO - 19 February 2025

The provincial lightweight title defence by Siseko Makeleni against Hlumelo Gingxana has been shrouded in uncertainty after Makeleni disappeared with just less than four weeks to go...

