Former amateur star Sanele Sogcwayi is crossing his fingers for his scheduled professional debut to materialise on March 1 after two failed attempts.
The Mdantsane rising star, who won a silver medal at the Mandela Boxing Cup in Durban in July, has been itching to fight professionally since ditching the amateur vest after the event.
While his former amateur teammates have since got their day in the sun, he has been left behind due to misfortune which saw scheduled bouts falling by the wayside.
Sogcwayi signed with top Johannesburg promoter Rodney Berman amid fanfare, becoming the first Eastern Cape boxer to do so while coming straight from the amateurs.
He was scheduled to make his professional debut under Berman’s Golden Gloves tournament on October 26 with his brother, Mhlanganisi, a once-beaten junior-lightweight contender, only for him to be withdrawn.
Sogcwayi hoping to finally make pro debut
Image: SUPPLIED
His manager, Thembelani “Shakes” Hlombe, attributed his withdrawal to late licensing which was sorted and paved the way for him to be slotted into the Last Born Promotions show scheduled for December 15 in East London.
Hlombe said Berman was set to foot the expenses for Sogcwayi’s appearance on the bill, but again misfortune struck when the whole tournament was postponed due to the withdrawal of boxers.
With time ticking, Berman decided to feature the 22-year-old in his March 1 show against three-fight novice Lungisani Mkhize, with Mhlanganisi also given a slot.
“We are happy Sanele will finally get to the ring and show boxing fans what he is made of,” Hlombe said.
“The long delay has fuelled his fire to display his skills to the boxing scene and start his journey to the top because that is where he belongs.”
Hlombe allayed fears that Sogcwayi, an academic graduate, could be overawed by the occasion which has often derailed Eastern Cape stars in big Johannesburg shows.
And fighting in the same event with his sibling, Mhlanganisi, who will take on Sifiso Hlongwane in a six-round match, will help calm nerves for the boxing upstart.
While the spotlight will be on Sanele, Mhlanganisi might become the biggest winner if he beats Hlongwane, who is best remembered for fighting Mdantsane’s Asanda Gingqi in their SA junior-lightweight title clash shrouded in controversy when Hlongwane’s challenge was approved despite him not being rated in the division.
Daily Dispatch
