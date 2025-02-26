Boxing Mecca

Fuzile chases redemption in Kazakhstan

Duncan Village fighter aims to avenge loss when he faces Sultan Zauberk in April

By MESULI ZIFO - 26 February 2025

Duncan Village boxing golden boy Azinga Fuzile will take a shot at redemption when he faces Kazakhstan boxer Sultan Zauberk for the WBA continental junior-lightweight title at the Barys Arena in Astana on April 5...

