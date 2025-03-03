Ndongeni scores upset win in Puerto Rico
Duncan Village veteran Xolisani Ndongeni breathed life into his fading boxing career when he upset previously unbeaten Puerto Rican prospect Nestor Bravo to win the WBA Intercontinental junior welterweight title in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Sunday morning...
