Alarm as Makeleni fails to start camp for EC title bout

Doubts have been cast over the preparations of Eastern Cape lightweight champion Siseko Makeleni for his title defence against Hlumelo Gingxana a week before the fight in Dutywa.
Makeleni and Gingxana are set to clash at the King Hintsa FET College on March 15 in an Isizwe Boxing Promotions show bankrolled by the provincial department of sports, recreation, arts and culture.
But Makaleni is yet to start camp for the fight, with his manager, Thembelani “Shakes” Hlombe, confirming the boxer was training on his own in Mthatha.
Makeleni told his trainer, Amanda Magatya, that he would prepare for the fight under his childhood mentor Mthetho Dumezweni before changing his story, saying he would be under the tutelage of Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase.
He said he wanted to be close to his grass-cutting business he had opened to augment his fight earnings.
But when the Daily Dispatch visited both gymnasiums, Makeleni had not set foot in either of them with Dumezweni insisting his former protégé would never have returned to him after their acrimonious split.
But Isizwe boss Ntsikayezwe Sigcawu said he had been led to believe that Makeleni was training hard for the fight.
“His manager sent me a video showing Makeleni preparing for the fight,” he said.
However, Hlombe admitted to having not visited him in Mthatha to verify if he was indeed training.
He said he was expecting Makeleni to start camp under Magatya this week to wrap up preparations.
“He said he would return to East London to start camp for the fight this week.”
Magatya said he had been told that Makeleni would arrive at his gymnasium on numerous occasions before but had not done so.
“I will believe when I see him because I have heard those reports before,” he said.
There have been concerns whether Makeleni — whose career had been troubled by weight struggles, having started at junior featherweight before campaigning as high as the junior welterweight, where he challenged for the SA title — would make the weight for the fight.
Gingxana’s camp appealed to Boxing SA to strip him of his title in the event that he did not make the weight or show up for the fight.
Fight matchmaker Luyanda Kana suggested the regulatory body had a boxer on standby to avoid subjecting Gingxana, who has spent months training for the fight, to unfair treatment.
Makeleni’s antics have rekindled memories of former world champion Mzonke Fana, who was stripped of his IBF junior lightweight title when his then promoter, Branco Milenkovic, was led to believe he was not preparing for his title defence.
However, BSA rules are silent on whether boxers can be stripped of their belt if they do not train for a fight under a recognised trainer.
Daily Dispatch
