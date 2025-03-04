Amateur star Sogcwayi delighted at successful pro debut

Berman sought a slot in the Last Born Promotions event initially scheduled for East London on December 15, only for the event to be postponed to March 30.
Sogcwayi’s manager, Thembelani “Shakes” Hlombe, said the boxer was relieved after finally tasting the professional ranks.
“He has been itching for action for a while and when it finally happened you could see the relief on his face,” he said.
“It is one thing to turn professional but quite the other to actually step into the ring and feel the professional set-up.
“We know he is talented but we needed to actually display that in the ring and eliminate other factors such as stage fright and I am glad he passed that with flying colours, though there is still room for improvement.”
However, it was not all rosy for the Sogcwayi family as Sogcwayi’s’s older brother, Mhlanganisi ,suffered a fourth-round knockout loss at the hands of Sifiso Hlongwane in a junior-lightweight duel.
Hlombe said Mhlanganisi, whose only other loss was against Mthatha’s Sange Ngoza, was in complete control of the fight with only two rounds remaining when he was caught by a punch that left him lights out.
Former amateur boxing star Sanele Sogcwayi’s team breathed a collective sigh of relief after he finally made a successful professional debut at Emperors Palace at the weekend.
The 22-year-old, who won silver at the Mandela Boxing Cup in Durban in July 2024, scored an impressive second-round stoppage win over late substitute Thuso Nemurandzela in a featherweight bout.
He was scheduled to make his professional debut in October after signing a promotional contract with top Johannesburg promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotions(GGP).
By teaming up with Berman, Sogcwayi became the first Eastern Cape boxer to join GGP direct from the amateur ranks since Olympian Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula did the same in 1996.
Makepula went on to win multiple world titles under Berman, motivating Sogcwayi to follow suit.
However, his start under Berman was delayed when he was removed from the October show for not properly licensing after ditching the amateur vest.
Berman sought a slot in the Last Born Promotions event initially scheduled for East London on December 15, only for the event to be postponed to March 30.
Sogcwayi’s manager, Thembelani “Shakes” Hlombe, said the boxer was relieved after finally tasting the professional ranks.
“He has been itching for action for a while and when it finally happened you could see the relief on his face,” he said.
“It is one thing to turn professional but quite the other to actually step into the ring and feel the professional set-up.
“We know he is talented but we needed to actually display that in the ring and eliminate other factors such as stage fright and I am glad he passed that with flying colours, though there is still room for improvement.”
However, it was not all rosy for the Sogcwayi family as Sogcwayi’s’s older brother, Mhlanganisi ,suffered a fourth-round knockout loss at the hands of Sifiso Hlongwane in a junior-lightweight duel.
Hlombe said Mhlanganisi, whose only other loss was against Mthatha’s Sange Ngoza, was in complete control of the fight with only two rounds remaining when he was caught by a punch that left him lights out.
While refusing to make excuses, Hlombe said Hlongwane coming overweight for the fight did not help matters.
“It is different when you get caught by a punch of a boxer who has a weight advantage, but we learnt the lesson and will correct our mistakes and soldier on.”
After getting the professional debut blues out of the way, Sanele Sogcwayi will go back to training to prepare for the next bout in a GGP tournament, date yet to be announced.
“We do not have time to relax and rest on our laurels because the next bout is coming and after the long delay this is exactly how we want it.
“We are very grateful to Rodney for showing faith in us and we will reciprocate it by performing in the ring.”
