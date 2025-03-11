Hem out to defy odds in world youth title clash
The camp of Duncan Village star Siyabulela Hem could finally breathe a sigh of relief after securing him an opponent for his WBO Youth junior-featherweight title clash in East London in March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.