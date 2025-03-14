Isizwe Boxing Promotions boss Ntsikayezwe Sigcawu said Damoyi was disqualified by Boxing SA sanctioning committee, despite previously allowing boxers coming from a loss to contest the title.
Sigcawu said the female clash between Nomazithini Ndyambo and Kolosa Ndobayini would be elevated to a main bout.
However, it remains unclear whether the tournament will still receive funding from the provincial government's department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, which requires a provincial belt to be at stake.
Tournament matchmaker Kuyanda Kana expressed surprise at the decision, citing previous instances where boxers contested titles after losses.
“I pitted them against each other myself, so I am stunned by this decision,” he said.
“My heart goes out to Gingxana, who has been preparing for this fight since December.”
Attempts to obtain comment from committee chair Irvin Buhlalu drew a blank.
This is a developing story.
Eastern Cape title saga explodes as Gingxana withdraws
Image: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Cape lightweight title saga finally exploded when Hlumelo Gingxana withdrew from his scheduled bout against Maqhawe Damoyi just before the weigh-in on Friday.
Gingxana and Damoyi were set to clash for the interim title in a battle of cousins at King Hintsa College in Dutywa on Saturday.
However, Damoyi was disqualified from contesting the title due to his consecutive losses in his last two bouts.
Damoyi had stepped in as a late replacement for champion Siseko Makeleni, who withdrew citing illness. Reports suggested Makeleni had not trained for the bout.
Gingxana's manager Lonki Witbooi confirmed that he withdrew his fighter after learning the title would no longer be at stake
“We persisted despite Makeleni's antics because we wanted to win the title,” Witbooi said.
“We even agreed to face Damoyi, risking our national ratings, but when informed of his disqualification, we had no choice but to withdraw.”
