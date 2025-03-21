Last government-funded boxing tournament good to go in Makhanda
Organisers trust there will be no repeat of recent unexpected setbacks
Organisers are keeping their fingers crossed that the shenanigans which played out at last weekend’s government-funded boxing tournament in Dutywa do not repeat themselves as the programme wraps up with another show at Foli Hall in Makhanda on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.