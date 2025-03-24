Thongwana wraps up government-funded shows in style
The financial year of the provincial government-funded boxing tournaments wrapped up in style in Makhanda when former SA title challenger Athenkosi Thongwana relaunched his career by claiming the interim junior-flyweight crown...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.