No Olympic dream for SA boxing despite Los Angeles Games inclusion
Russian-backed IBA’s much needed financial assistance can’t be ignored
The delight over boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will mean nothing for SA boxers as their amateur association is affiliated to the International Boxing Association (IBA), which has been stripped of the right to handle the sport at the Games...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.