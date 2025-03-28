Boxing Mecca

Arena, NBC stick to two weeks purse deposit rule

Green light as money for boxers in groundbreaking tournament is paid, say organisers

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 28 March 2025

The National Boxing Championship (NBC) and Arena Holdings have ensured they stick to the rules by depositing boxers’ purses two weeks before their tournament taking place in Parktown on Friday evening...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

National Water and Sanitation Indaba
How BitProp is turning township land into wealth