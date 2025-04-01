Boxing Mecca

Fuzile dialled in for Zaurbek fight despite Turkey flight delay

EL team supporting Duncan Village left-hander determined not to let two-day layover affect title chase

By MESULI ZIFO - 01 April 2025

The East London boxing team accompanying Azinga Fuzile vowed not to be distracted after they were stuck in Turkey for more than 18 hours on their way to Kazakhastan...

