McKenzie scores knockout gift for East London boxing trainer
Minister presents motorised wheelchair to Tyamzashe at awards function
Wheelchair-bound Mdantsane trainer Luvuyo Tyamzashe, who had to rely on someone to push him to boxing training sessions for 35 years, was presented with a motorised wheelchair by sports minister Gayton McKenzie at a function in Pretoria on Monday evening...
